His Girlfriend Just Changed Her Mind About Having Kids, Made Out With A Guy They Know, And Then Told Him She Wants To Be With Other Guys

This 33-year-old guy and his 29-year-old girlfriend have been dating for the last 4 years now. Things have been going well for them, but about a month ago, that all changed.

He says that they have entered a sort of strange place in a romantic sense. Although they still sleep in the same bedroom and say that they are in love with one another and care about one another too, everything has been different since he’s unable to give his girlfriend what she wants; a child.

What he means is that he’s not really in a position to be a dad, and his girlfriend has changed her mind about having kids.

Initially, she didn’t want them, but then she decided that she does want a child after all.

So fast forward to last night; his girlfriend came home and informed him that she made out with a guy that they both know somewhat recently.

She then told him that she really wants to be with other guys at this point in her life.

They are still in a committed relationship, as they have not broken up yet. They also are still living together, too, so he’s not sure what she would do this to him.

“I guess I’m just not in a good spot right now mentally, kind of a dark place right now, and I need to get it off my chest to someone, but I just feel betrayed,” he said.

“I feel as if it wasn’t about the kid issue at all and that she just wanted to get with someone else.”

