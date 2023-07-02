His Girlfriend Recently Had A “Glow Up” And Has Been Getting More Male Attention, So He’s Feeling Insecure

This 24-year-old guy has been with his girlfriend, who is 23, for about two years. But recently, after going to the gym and losing some weight, his girlfriend had a “glow up.”

Since then, she has started dressing in new types of clothing that she never used to wear and even doing her makeup and hair much more often.

“I didn’t have an issue with it. I loved her confidence, and she was really happy and proud,” he recalled.

“I would always compliment and tell her she looks beautiful.”

Through the gym, though, his girlfriend wound up making some new friends. Still, he encouraged her to get out there and be social– because, before, she used to be extremely shy and struggled to make friends.

However, he claimed that his girlfriend’s new friends are pretty different than her, mainly because they like to go out a lot– which his girlfriend never did in the past.

“She was a complete homebody,” he said.

But ever since meeting her new friends, his girlfriend has started going out more. And now, she is getting a bunch of new attention from other guys– which honestly makes him really nervous.

To be clear, his girlfriend is not secretive about the attention she’s receiving. Instead, she actually just gets excited and shares the instances with him whenever they happen.

