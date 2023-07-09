She Went On A Carnival Ride With A Guy For A First Date And After She Threw Up, He Told Her That He Hoped She Lost A Few Pounds

While it’s true that dating apps have revolutionized romance and led to tons of successful relationships, they are not a safe space for women with bigger bodies.

TikToker Katelyn (@katelyn_boss19) is revealing how she was cruelly fat shamed by a guy on their first date.

In the past, Katelyn was a frequent Tinder user. She was on the dating app all the time, but she used misleading photos of herself on her profile. She would apply unrealistic filters and would not show any full-body pictures.

So at one point, she started talking to a guy named Brian, and he seemed super kind and sweet. They decided to go on a date to a carnival and meet up by the Ferris wheel.

When they arrived, Katelyn was the one who spotted him first, so she ran up to him and greeted him. Brian looked her up and down with the most disgusted expression on his face.

At the time of this horrible date, Katelyn weighed about 160 to 170 pounds and was five feet and two inches tall.

She was excited to meet Brian and was trying to have a conversation with him. But he wasn’t returning the same energy and gave her one-word answers.

She could tell he was not happy about how she looked but stayed polite because she wanted to have a good time no matter what.

Eventually, he suggested that they go on one of the carnival rides. The ride he wanted to go on happened to be the kind that spun around at high speeds. And you could manually spin yourself as well.

