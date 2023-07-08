She’s Distraught Since Her Divorced Parents Can’t Stand To Be In The Same Room And Have Begun Talking Badly About Each Other In Front Of Her

Having parents who are no longer together and don’t get along can be brutal, especially if you’re trying to maintain a relationship with them.

One woman is distraught since her separated parents can’t stand to be in the same room and have begun talking badly about each other in front of her.

She’s 28-years-old, and her parents have been divorced for about 15 years. She had just entered her teenage years, and unfortunately, it was a very messy divorce that was hard for her to handle.

“It was absolutely not amicable, my dad cheated on my mom, and she was devastated,” she explained.

“He then went on to introduce his new girlfriend very early, and they bought a house and got married not too long after. Mom was completely depressed [and] lost a lot of weight because she refused to eat when we were at my dad’s.”

Although she tried to stay neutral with her parents, as she’s gotten older, she began to realize how harmful her dad’s infidelity and the divorce was on her mom especially.

Over the years, her parents never stopped speaking poorly about one another in front of her or her sister. They’d also use her as a means to communicate with one another. Instead of talking directly to each other, her parents would often use her to deliver information back and forth.

As she got older, things got a bit better, but she began realizing that they would probably never speak to each other once she no longer lived with them.

“Now that me and my sister are adults, they don’t talk,” she said.

