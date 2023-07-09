She’s Sharing Her Recipe For Funfetti Cake Batter Dip

When you want something sweet the second a craving hits, no-bake desserts are your best friends. TikToker Taylor DeVito (@tdevito00) is sharing a recipe for Funfetti cake batter dip.

Make it as a casual snack for movie night, a dessert for a summer cookout or a birthday party to add to the festivities. It’ll be fun for everyone to eat, no matter their age.

You would think that adults might be into more sophisticated desserts now, such as elaborate layered cakes and elegant French macarons. However, there’s something about Funfetti dip that causes your inner child to come out.

Furthermore, this sugary confection tastes just like an actual Funfetti cake batter but can be enjoyed without the risks that accompany the consumption of raw eggs.

Because we all know that everyone reaches their finger into the bowl when they’re making a cake to get a sample of the last little bit of batter.

That’s not always the safest, but this fluffy dip will make that practice a thing of the past!

With only three ingredients required for the dip’s preparation, there’s no mess and no fuss. Plus, it’ll be ready to eat in no time.

Seriously, it will only take you about five minutes to throw everything together. All you need is Funfetti cake mix, Cool Whip, and vanilla yogurt.

Start by adding a box of Funfetti cake mix into a bowl. Next, dump in an eight-ounce tub of Cool Whip, followed by a cup of vanilla yogurt.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.