She’s Trying To Set A Strict Child-Free Policy For Her Wedding To Comply With Her Dream Venue’s Rules, But Her Dad Said He Won’t Even Go If Her Nephew Isn’t Invited

If you’ve planned a wedding, did you ever feel pressured to invite certain people?

One bride-to-be is trying to set a strict no-child policy for her wedding in order to comply with her dream venue’s rules, but her family is making it very hard to do so.

She’s 25 and engaged to her 28-year-old fiancé. She’s in the middle of planning their dream wedding, which they want to keep small. They always knew they wanted to have a child-free wedding, but now they especially don’t want children there so that they can have it in their ideal venue.

“We want to get married in the bush somewhere where wild animals roam freely, and the age limit is 16 and up,” she explained.

“This is non-negotiable because small children are at risk.”

In addition to wanting to follow the venue’s policies, she and her fiancé don’t want kids at their wedding because someone will have to be in charge of looking after them, and they don’t want to worry about kids running around in general.

Unfortunately, her parents and siblings with kids are very insistent that her nieces and nephews, all under the age of seven, will attend her wedding. They’ve gotten quite aggressive and have been making her feel like she has no choice in the matter.

“My dad even went as far as to say that if my nephew will not be allowed to go, he will then also not go,” she said.

“This broke my heart as I am the only girl in the family, and now he doesn’t want to even attend.”

