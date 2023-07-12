When She Found Out That Her Parents Did A Background Check On Her Fiancé, She Lost It On Them And Kicked Them Out Of Her House

This 24-year-old girl has a fiancé the same age as her, and her fiancé has had a pretty rough past. Back when her fiancé was just 13, his parents kicked him out of his house.

They had caught him kissing one of his teammates on the football team, and he does like guys and girls, which his parents were not ok with.

After her fiancé was left out on the streets to fend for himself, he had to do a lot of different things in order to simply survive.

That kind of lifestyle led him into developing an addiction. When he was 16, his aunt was able to get a hold of him, and she took him in off the streets.

His aunt also helped him to get clean, and his aunt got him into therapy as well so he could straighten his life out.

She and her fiancé met back in college, and from the time she started dating her fiancé, her mom and dad never liked him at all.

Her parents just never were ok with a motorcycle-riding, super free-spirited guy who also wears nail polish.

A couple of weeks ago, her fiancé ended up proposing to her, and although her mom and dad are not supportive of this, she has never been happier in her life.

Over the weekend, her mom and dad came to visit her, and she was positive that they were going to lecture her on her engagement.

