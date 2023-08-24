24 Years Ago, This Teen Disappeared After Making Plans To Attend A Party With Her Best Friend, And Five Days Later, Her Car Was Found Abandoned With The Drinks Inside That Her Best Friend Asked Her To Get

In 1998, teenager Brianne Wolgram had plans to pick one of her friends to enjoy Labor Day Weekend after a long day at work. But when Brianne never arrived at her friend’s house, her loved ones knew something was wrong.

Brianne Wolgram grew up in Revelstoke, British Columbia, and was 19-years-old in 1998, the year she mysteriously went missing. Brianne was known as a kind, hardworking girl and worked two jobs in her hometown.

Brianne had a part-time job at a local McDonald’s and worked long shifts at the Ol’ Frontier’s Supersave gas station, located along a highway.

On Friday, September 4th, 1998, Brianne worked a late shift at McDonald’s and spent the rest of the night hanging out with friends. The following day, Saturday, September 5th, she worked a long day at the gas station from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Brianne’s coworkers at the gas station claimed something was off about Brianne that day, and she allegedly burst into tears in the middle of the afternoon. No one knew exactly why.

When her shift ended, Brianne’s family was attending a barbecue, but she chose to return home and take a nap instead of joining them.

Then, around 9:00 p.m., Brianne made plans with her best friend Kristi Cain, who she’d be picking up that night at 11:15 p.m., to attend some parties for Labor Day Weekend.

Kristi had allegedly asked Brianne to stop at the store and pick up some wine coolers before going to get her.

However, Brianne never showed up at Kristi’s house, and around 11:20 p.m., she called Brianne’s home to ask where she was.

