As She Was Literally Running Away From Her Date, She Embarrassed Herself In Front of Him When She Slipped And Fell On The Ground

Why is it that dating apps always seem to produce the worst dates? A bad date can dash your hopes and dreams of ever finding love, so the only way to truly recover from it is to laugh about it and turn it into a funny story. Then, that disastrous night will no longer feel so awkward.

TikToker Mikayla (@mmikk_) shared a ten-second clip of Ring camera footage that captured what happened after her date dropped her off back at her house.

“POV: your awful Tinder date drops you off,” she wrote in the text overlay of the video. In her rush to get away from her date, she experienced a painfully embarrassing moment.

In the clip, Mikayla can be seen running down the sidewalk toward her house and away from a car parked at the side of the road.

As her foot landed on the front step, she slipped and fell to the ground, her shoe flying over her head and settling onto the pavement behind her.

A black and yellow object, which appeared to be her keys and wallet, also flew into the bushes lining the entryway.

She quickly stood up and opened the door, not looking back and leaving her shoe, keys, and wallet behind on the sidewalk.

As she went inside, the car drove away, and flustered laughter could be heard in the background.

Some commenters shared theories as to why the date was awful, speculating that Mikayla may have been forced to split the bill or that her date had expected her to put out after paying for her dinner.

