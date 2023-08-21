He Went Out On A Second Date That Didn’t Last Very Long, So Now He’s Unsure Whether He Should Move On Or Try For A Third Date

This 20-year-old guy went out on a first date with a woman, who is also 20, just three weeks ago.

He realizes that they haven’t known each other for a while, and waiting three weeks to go out on a second date is kind of a long time.

However, they both have busy schedules, so they only recently planned a second dinner date for this past Sunday. It seemed like it worked out perfectly, too, since it was right after she returned home from vacation.

Anyway, they met up at a restaurant kind of late– at about 7:45 p.m.– and started catching up for a while.

“She wasn’t on her phone, and she was laughing a lot, so I didn’t think it was awkward,” he recalled.

“But there were a few breaks in the conversation, too.”

Then, after about an hour, the woman began to appear pretty restless and started looking around the room– as if she wanted to leave.

At that point, he realized that the restaurant’s servers had started to close the restaurant around them– even though he checked the restaurant’s website, and the closing time was listed as 10:00 p.m.

Regardless, the woman mentioned how she had only gotten back from her vacation about an hour before they went on their date. So, she had just finished a six-plus hour drive and was pretty exhausted.

