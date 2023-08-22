Her Best Friend Tried To Tell Her She Couldn’t Try For A Baby While Being Maid Of Honor At Their Destination Wedding, So She Stepped Down From The Role, And Her Friend Canceled Her RSVP After She Spent $4,000

This woman was supposed to be the maid of honor at her best friend’s destination wedding.

Well, she was one of two women who were picked to be co-maids of honor. But still, she was given that special role and was initially over the moon.

However, her friend wound up becoming a complete bridezilla.

“And she had high expectations of what my responsibilities were,” she recalled.

For instance, her best friend admitted to not liking her husband and actually wanted her to wait to try for a baby with him until after the wedding. Why, you might be wondering? Apparently, her friend didn’t want to deal with her getting any motion sickness during the event!

So, after a while of dealing with her best friend’s ridiculous expectations, she decided to just step down as maid of honor. After all, there was already a second woman filling the same role, which is why she didn’t think it was a huge deal.

While she just wanted to be a regular guest, though, her best friend was not happy with that at all.

Instead, the bride actually uninvited both her and her husband from the destination wedding!

“And my friend got our RSVP of ‘yes’ canceled after booking a $4,000 reservation for a six-day trip to Cancun with multiple wedding activities,” she revealed.

