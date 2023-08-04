Her Dog Went Missing While She Was Out of Town, And After Her Husband Started Acting Suspiciously, She Snooped Through His Dashcam Footage And Caught Him Dumping Her Dog In A Field Far Away From Home

This 34-year-old woman has a husband who is 37, and they have a 7-year-old daughter together. Not that long ago, she took their daughter on a little trip to another state, yet her husband stayed behind at home since he had to work and also care for their family dog.

On the final day of the trip, her husband called her up, and he was beside himself. He told her over the phone that their dog Ellie had run away, and he absolutely could not find her.

Her husband mentioned that Ellie ran off when they were in the park together, and she then slipped away into the bushes, and he just couldn’t locate her after that.

“Our dog is quite small, a mini poodle mix and almost 13-years-old; she is still active, but it is really unlike her to run away from us, and I was suspicious but chose to believe my husband and me and my daughter were in grief but did not want to blame him,” she explained.

“When we came back home, he seemed surprisingly ok, unlike us. Ever since the pandemic, my husband started working from home, and he has always been annoyed at how much attention we gave Ellie and hated how Ellie begged to sit on our laps and his while he worked.”

Several days after Ellie went missing, she was shocked to get a call on their landline phone from an animal rescue in another state that’s not even remotely close to where they live.

This animal rescue informed her that they had found Ellie, and they were able to find their phone number from Ellie’s microchip.

When her husband found out that Ellie was no longer missing, his reaction didn’t seem sincere to her at all.

She pointed out to her husband that it was odd that Ellie had been found so far away from their home, and he replied that someone must have found Ellie and “abandoned” Ellie way out where she was picked up by the rescue.

