Her Husband Confessed To Her That He Never Found Her Attractive And Settled For Her In Their Marriage

This woman and her friend Anna were recently on the phone and discussing Anna’s struggles with dating.

Anna is gorgeous and can find a relationship with any man she wants.

“She broke up with her boyfriend because she was out of his league, and he knew it,” she said. “He would act in insecure ways.”

“Anna stated that she didn’t want to settle for someone less than the best. She asked me why anyone would settle and brought up my marriage as a positive example of love.”

“I told her my husband had settled for me, and he wasn’t attracted to me, and we still had a happy marriage. Being settled for isn’t the worst thing in the world.”

Even though she wasn’t suggesting to Anna that she settle for someone who she felt wasn’t good enough for her, she had personal experience with feeling not good enough for her husband.

She and her husband, Allan, are high school sweethearts. Throughout middle school and high school, Allan was bullied relentlessly, and part of the reason he was made fun of so much was that he cried very easily, and he still does to this day.

He even cries while watching commercials. When Allan is upset and crying, she consoles him until he is emotionally ready to have a conversation about what’s troubling him.

During their sophomore year, she moved to Allan’s hometown and started attending the same school as him.

