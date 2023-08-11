Her Niece Felt Pushed Aside By Her Sister, So She Admitted That Her Sister Never Really Wanted To Have Kids In The First Place

This 28-year-old woman and her 14-year-old niece, Ella, are extremely close.

“We are like a cross between sisters and a mother-daughter type relationship,” she said.

Her sister, Anna, is also reportedly a pretty emotionally distant mom. According to her, Anna does not act very loving or warm toward her niece.

She clarified that Anna isn’t neglectful toward Ella or anything.

“Anna is just very invested in her career and didn’t want children from when we were young,” she explained.

“Ella was an accidental pregnancy.”

Anyway, just the other day, Ella confided in her about feeling upset. She found out that her niece had been fighting with some friends and just wanted to talk to her about what happened.

During their conversation, Ella also claimed to have tried to talk to her mom– Anna– about the fight.

But her sister just said she was busy. Plus, Anna said she didn’t have time to just listen to Ella “whine.”

