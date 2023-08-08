Her Sister Is Marrying A Terrible Guy Her Husband’s Sister Dated In High School, And Her Sister Called Her Selfish For Refusing To Go To The Wedding

This 23-year-old woman is the youngest of four sisters.

Two of her sisters, 32 and 30, have children. Her third sister, 27, who she doesn’t get along with, doesn’t have or want children. On the other hand, she and her husband want to have children someday. The oldest sister (who lives abroad with her family) and the third sister don’t keep in touch.

At the end of the month, her third sister is having a child-free wedding. Their parents can no longer drive, and she also can’t drive, so transportation for the wedding was going to be tricky. Her husband can drive, and so can her older sister. However, her older sister is a single mom who doesn’t have a sitter to watch her kids for the wedding.

Going along with this, her husband didn’t want to go to the wedding because he and her soon-to-be brother-in-law despise each other. Their history with one another dates back years.

“My sister-in-law (husband’s sister) and soon-to-be brother-in-law (my sister’s fiancé) dated in high school. He got her pregnant and dipped. He tried to get her not to have the baby, accused her of cheating, the whole shebang,” she explained.

After having the baby, her husband’s sister did a DNA test and then sued for child support, and he was slandering her publicly to make her feel bad and tried to get her to put their child up for adoption.

From there, the situation took an even more tragic turn.

“When their son was five months old, he passed away due to an undetected medical issue. She was suffering and was hospitalized. My soon-to-be brother-in-law made a post about being free from the shackles of his ‘bank-draining baby mama’ and went on a partying streak to celebrate,” she continued.

Her soon-to-be brother-in-law continued publicly claiming her husband’s sister was a bad mother, even to this day.

