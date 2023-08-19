Her Teen Daughter Has Been Bratty And Reclusive Since She Asked Her To Help Care For Her Cousins After The Passing of Her Great-Aunt

When a family member passes away, it can be a stressful incident for other relatives.

One woman upset her teenage daughter after she asked her to help look after her cousins after the passing of her great-aunt.

She’s 45 and has an 18-year-old daughter. Recently, her aunt, her daughter’s great-aunt, passed away after suffering from a terminal illness.

Her aunt’s health had been going downhill for a while, and her death has been hard on her family. It’s been especially hard for her sister, who recently began staying in their home with her three young kids.

The entire family has been outspoken about their grief, except for her daughter, which is surprising to her, especially because her daughter helped take care of her aunt in her final days.

Although her daughter would often avoid talking about her deteriorating aunt, she expected her to have some kind of reaction to her passing. However, she didn’t. Instead, her daughter has become more defiant and vocal about how unhappy she is with their current living situation.

“I assumed she was just detached as a lot of children usually are and left her alone,” she explained.

“However, since her aunt and her three young children came to stay, she has been very bratty and complains when she has to clean up after them because they’re quite spoiled. She’s like this every time they come to stay because my sister is quite an unhygienic person, and she and her children have had lice for years.”

Her daughter became fed up with having her aunt and cousins live with them after her great-aunt died to the point where she’d stay inside her room all day. Then, at her aunt’s funeral reception, her daughter hardly talked to any of the guests or helped out.

