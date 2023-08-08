How To Get Ready For Your Wedding From The Inside Out, Because You Need To Mentally And Physically Prepare For Your Special Day

There are so many tips and guidelines to follow as you prepare for your wedding day as a bride-to-be. It’s hard to know exactly what you should be doing in the weeks leading up to your wedding to mentally and physically prepare.

But don’t stress! Here are some important, vital tips on basic ways to care for yourself while prepping for your wedding day!

For starters, you want to make sure you’re constantly checking in on your mental health during the wedding planning process. Wedding planning can be extremely stressful, especially if you’re taking on a lot of the tasks by yourself.

Don’t let the weeks leading up to your wedding cloud you with stress. Reach out for help when needed, and remember to practice self-care! Take time to meditate, journal, and express whatever feelings may come up to people you trust or other brides who have been in your shoes. You want to create time to actually get excited about your wedding instead of stressing about everything being perfect.

When it comes to what you should eat before your wedding, there are a lot of toxic diet culture rules out there that tell brides they need to stick to very restrictive and unsatisfying diets in the weeks leading up to the big day. However, in the end, that’s not very fun, is it?

Yes, wanting to look your best on your wedding day and maintain your weight to fit into your dress is normal and understandable. However, you don’t need to follow strict fad diets to do so. To feel satiated and get what your body needs during the chaotic process of wedding planning, be sure to eat balanced meals that all have a source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

Foods with healthy fats like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil are also great for your hair, skin, and nails, so they’ll ensure you glow on your special day! Protein is also very important, especially if you’ve been doing more strength-training workouts leading up to your wedding, as it’ll keep your muscles healthy and strong.

Because planning a wedding is so stressful, you should not be cutting out the foods that bring you comfort. Don’t forget to balance out your pre-wedding diet with the occasional treat and indulge in the foods you love every once in a while. It’s all about balance!

When it comes to working out before your wedding, choose a workout that makes you feel happy. For instance, if you love dancing, try a Zumba class! If lifting weights is a great stress reliever, head to your local gym and lift away.

