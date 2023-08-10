Ruth Wakefield Was The Woman Who Invented The Chocolate Chip Cookie That We Know And Love Today, And Here’s Her Original Recipe

Ruth Wakefield was the woman who invented the chocolate chip cookie we know and love today while cooking at the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts, in the 1930s.

Ruth’s recipe started at the Toll House Inn kitchen and eventually made its way into homes all across the country.

Since then, so many of us have crafted our own chocolate cookie recipes and deemed them the best.

But, sometimes, it’s best to return to the basics. If you’re looking for the original, classic chocolate chip cookie recipe, you’ve come to the right place!

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter and a little extra for greasing baking sheets

3/4 cup packed light-brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 large, beaten eggs

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon hot water

2 1/4 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon table salt

1 cup chopped nuts (optional)

12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

First, you’ll want to preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, using a mixer, cream the butter and sugar together.

Then, add in your beaten eggs and stir until combined. Next, take your teaspoon of baking soda and dissolve it in a teaspoon of hot water.

Once your baking soda is dissolved, add it to your dough and mix until combined. Next, sift together your flour and salt, then mix it into the dough.

