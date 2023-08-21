She Doesn’t Want Her Close Friend To Attend Her Birthday Party Because She’s A Bad Drinker Who Has A History of Getting Way Too Wasted

It will soon be this woman’s birthday, so she just planned to invite some of her close friends over to her home to have drinks. Afterward, a few of her friends will sleep over.

“It’s not going to be a big party or anything,” she said.

However, one of her best friends is apparently a very bad drinker. Her friend just doesn’t know when to stop and constantly gets too drunk. Then, everyone is forced to take care of her friend, or her friend just winds up doing something dumb.

“My friend has a reputation of being a bad drunk and has embarrassed herself plenty of times, and it has resulted in me and my friends having to drive her home because she passed out,” she explained.

Other times, her friend would go “borderline missing,” and no one would be able to find her friend or get in contact with her.

Finally, her friend just sometimes drinks too much way too fast and ends up acting like a toddler the whole night.

So, since everyone was going to be drinking at her birthday party, she was honest and admitted to wanting to get drunk, too.

“And I don’t want to worry about having to take care of her because she is one of my close friends,” she admitted.

That’s why she’s not too sure about inviting her friend to the celebration, but she doesn’t know how to handle this situation.

