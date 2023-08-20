She Wants Her Boyfriend To Get Up Earlier And Do More Around The House Because He Hasn’t Worked In Two Years, Stays Up All Night Playing Video Games, And She Works Full-Time To Pay Their Rent And Bills

This 37-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 35, are currently stuck in a stalemate.

While she works full-time at an extremely physically demanding job, her boyfriend has been unemployed for the last two years.

Recently, he has also been waking up very late every single day. Then, her boyfriend will stay up super late– starting to play video games at 12:00 a.m. and not hitting the sack until 4:00 a.m.

“I’ve been on night shifts this month, so I’ve been unable to get certain errands done during the day as I’m asleep,” she explained.

So, after she woke up for work the other day at about 6:00 p.m., she was very upset after realizing her boyfriend was still asleep from the night before.

They wound up getting into a huge argument about his sleeping habits, and her boyfriend claimed that playing video games was how he spent his “decompression time.”

She took that opportunity to ask her boyfriend what exactly he was decompressing from– since, after all, he does not and has not worked in a very long time.

Well, her boyfriend just did not have a response to that, and she pointed out how she was always exhausted from going to work.

“And it would be nice if he could clean up a bit while I slept since we live together and he isn’t currently working,” she added.

