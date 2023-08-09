She’s Demonstrating How To Make Scenic Summer Beach Cookies

If you have a birthday in the summer, there’s no better way to celebrate it than with a beach party! Of course, throwing a beach bash means that you’ll need to provide some beach-themed treats.

A TikTok creator named Shaynah (@shaynahcooley) is demonstrating how to make scenic summer beach cookies. Let’s just dive into the recipe!

Start by baking the pre-cut sugar cookies according to the instructions on the package if you’re just using one package of cookies.

However, the cookies may fare better if you double up the dough, meaning that you can take a second package of cookies and combine them together to make them bigger.

If you do double them up, bake them for seventeen to nineteen minutes instead and until the edges are golden brown. Afterward, remove them from the oven and let them cool down completely.

In a medium-sized bowl, prepare the frosting. Mix together a quarter cup of softened butter, three cups of powdered sugar, and a teaspoon of vanilla extract.

While you’re mixing, slowly add two tablespoons to a quarter cup of hot water until you achieve a creamy consistency.

Next, add a few drops of blue food coloring to the frosting. Then, spread a layer of frosting onto each cookie. Finally, decorate with the Teddy Grahams, Life Savers gummies, Airheads, Goldfish Grahams, rainbow sour belts, and edible sugar pearls.

Stick the graham cracker bears through the gummies so that they look like they’re floating in pool tubes.

Place a small piece of rainbow sour candy onto the cookie and rest one of the bears on top, giving off the illusion that it’s drifting peacefully on the water.

