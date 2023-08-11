She’s Showing You How To Achieve This Updo Hairstyle That She Wore As A Bridesmaid

Whether you’re looking for some updo inspiration for an upcoming event or if you simply want your hairstyle to look elevated when you wear it up in the heat of the summer, take a look at this updo that is a lot easier to achieve than it seems.

TikTok creator Abby (@wabbyrose) shows the step-by-step process she takes to achieve this impressive-looking hairstyle that she wore as a bridesmaid recently.

To start out, Abby says to take a hair tie and gather your hair into a low ponytail. Secure your ponytail as you normally would, except on the last pull-through; do not go all the way through so that you’re left with a loop-like bun.

Next, take the excess hair below the loop, split it into two pieces, and then take a small clear elastic to secure the ends up above the bun.

After this, take the pieces that you just tied off and twist them one time before pulling the bun through the open space. Tighten your hair around the bun, and then start to fiddle around with where you want the extra pieces to go.

Spread out the bun by pulling at it, making it look like it has a ton of volume, and then pin down any pieces you want to be tucked away.

Once everything is pinned, start to create even more volume by pulling at parts of your hair that you want to look a little looser and relaxed. You can decide whether or not you want some hair in front of your ears or if you’d prefer everything behind them.

Additionally, you can straighten or curl some face-framing pieces that will really pull the whole look together.

“There you have it! Super easy, super cute, and it looks like I put a lot of effort into it, but I didn’t,” Abby says at the end of her tutorial.

