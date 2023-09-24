Archaeologists In Montana Found 65 Million Year Old Fossilized Dinosaur Bones With Some Skin Still Attached

Calling all dinosaur lovers! A miraculous discovery was made in the dinosaur and science world that you will want to hear all about.

When we talk about dinosaur bones and fossils being found, it’s already a momentous occasion. But for archaeologists, paleontologists, and scientists, finding not only the bones of a dinosaur but also pieces of its skin is like a miracle.

Recently, archaeologists in Montana have witnessed that miracle after discovering fossilized dinosaur bones with some skin still attached to them.

East of Jordan, Montana, archaeologists uncovered the fossil of an Edmontosaurus, which is estimated to be around 65 million years old. To make the discovery even more exciting, some of the Edmontosaurus’ skin was fossilized and collected as well.

The Edmontosaurus was a herbivore that lived over 80 million years ago. It lived amongst larger, more predatory dinosaurs like Tyrannosauruses and was a popular piece of prey.

Fascinatingly, these dinosaurs had scaly skin that researchers believe was similar to that of a chameleon because it could change colors to ward off predators. It’s believed that the dinosaur’s skin would change from an orange shade to some other kind of color.

Now that this fossil was excavated on a Montana ranch with skin, paleontologists will hopefully be able to gather more information on the dinosaur’s interior and exterior.

Paleontologists working on and examining these Edmontosaurus remains believe this dinosaur may have been about 35 feet long. Found near the Edmontosaurus were eight fossilized teeth, which are believed to have belonged to a Nanotyrannus, a predator that looked like a smaller version of the T. rex.

Right now, experts in the area are working hard and focusing on moving the fossils and plastering them with hopes they can be displayed in a museum for the public by October.

