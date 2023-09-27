Nutty, Spicy, And Sweet: Here’s How To Bake The Brown Butter Banana Bread With Cinnamon Maple Frosting That Fall-Lovers Can’t Stop Talking About

Looking for a fall-themed dessert that hits all the right notes? TikToker @velvet_crumbs is demonstrating how to make brown butter banana bread with cinnamon maple frosting.

This banana bread has an intense flavor with a hint of delicate nuttiness from the browned butter. The texture of the frosting is smooth and velvety, mingling the warm spice of cinnamon and the sweetness of maple syrup. The video detailing the recipe has accumulated nearly two and a half million views.

Start by melting one stick of salted butter in a pan over low/medium heat until it turns a dark golden brown color. Set the browned butter aside and let it cool.

In a bowl, mash three medium-ripe bananas. Add one cup of brown sugar, one-third cup of buttermilk, two eggs, a half cup of sour cream, and a tablespoon of vanilla.

The sour cream will help keep the bread moist. Make sure to mix as you go before adding each ingredient. Pour in the melted butter, mix again, and set it aside.

In a separate bowl, combine one and three-quarters of a cup of flour, one teaspoon of baking soda, a half teaspoon of salt, a teaspoon of cinnamon, and a quarter teaspoon each of ground nutmeg and cloves.

Next, add the flour mixture to the bowl containing the wet ingredients, gently stirring it in. Be careful not to over-mix! Afterward, grease seven mini loaf pans with cooking spray and pour the batter into each pan, enough to cover the bottom. Bake the loaves at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes.

Once the bread has cooled down, make the cinnamon maple frosting. For the frosting, combine three cups of powdered sugar, a quarter cup of melted salted butter, one tablespoon of vanilla, three tablespoons of pure maple syrup, one teaspoon of cinnamon, and a dash of ground nutmeg and cloves.

Then, add one to two tablespoons of water to achieve a smoother consistency. If needed, incorporate more powdered sugar into the mix to thicken the frosting or more water to thin it out.

