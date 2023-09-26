He Called Off His Wedding After His Fiancée Invited His Estranged Father To Their Ceremony Behind His Back

Do you know someone who’s had to call off a wedding?

It can be a very upsetting moment in a person’s life, but more often than not, it’s what’s for the best.

One man recently had to call off his future wedding after his fiancée invited his estranged father to their ceremony behind his back.

He’s 30 and has been with his 28-year-old fiancée for six years. When he first met his fiancée, he knew she was the one for him right away. They’ve been happily in love for years and got engaged in 2019. Due to the pandemic, they decided to wait until recently to get married.

Family has always been a big part of their relationship, although he has a difficult relationship with his parents, who are separated.

He’s maintained no contact with his dad since he met his fiancée, and she has been told all the stories about his abusive childhood. While he had a rocky relationship with his mom, they had stayed in touch over the years, and she’s spent time with his fiancée.

Recently, his relationships with both his fiancée and mom have been uprooted after this recent incident.

“A couple of weeks ago, we were having dinner at my mom’s house, and she brought up the fact that she talked to my dad, and he was upset that I hadn’t mentioned the wedding to him,” he said.

“I knew she was bringing this up in front of [my fiancée] to start drama, and I told her that he would not be invited. [My fiancée] and I had previously discussed this, and she was very supportive of my decision.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.