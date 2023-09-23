He Cheated On His Ex-Wife, And She’s Upset That He Treats His New Wife Better Than He Ever Treated Her

This man cheated on his now ex-wife, and he willingly admits that he is ashamed of his actions.

He acknowledged that he messed up, and he tried to work things out with his ex-wife. He pleaded with her for a second chance, but she filed for divorce.

For a while after the divorce, he was devastated.

“I decided to go backpacking to Europe, which changed everything for me. I decided to build back my life. I quit drinking, got into a healthy lifestyle, fixed my finances, and got into healthy hobbies,” he said.

After making vast changes in his life, he met his current wife. He admires that she’s sweet and caring and that she enjoys a lot of physical closeness. Not long into their relationship, he knew that he wanted to be with her long-term.

Since he’s been with her, he makes an effort to do fun things together that they will remember for years to come.

“We go on vacations, we go hiking, we go to concerts, we do pottery together,” he explained.

Unfortunately, his ex-wife isn’t thrilled about this. He and his wife have split custody of their children, and his children adore his wife, which his wife is irritated about.

Apparently, his ex-wife is angry that he takes trips with his current wife but never while they were married.

