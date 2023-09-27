He Found Out His Ex-Girlfriend Was Having An Affair While They Were Still Together, So Now He Wants To Expose Her As A Cheater To Her Friend Group

This guy and his ex-girlfriend were together for four years, and she lived with him for two years. They also went on a 10-day vacation together right before she completely shocked him and ended their relationship.

“I was blindsided, and I thought our trip had gone well,” he recalled.

Still, the split went smoothly, according to him, and he agreed to move out of his apartment for one month following the breakup. That way, she would have some time to figure out her living situation.

Well, one day, he decided to stop by his place in order to pick up an important document. And when he arrived, he realized that his ex’s car was not there. So, he just headed inside.

“Since we agreed that I could come and go as needed,” he said.

Anyway, while he was in the apartment, he noticed some belongings that he had never seen before. He also discovered a phone and decided to pick it up.

As soon as he looked at the device, though, he saw a text message from his ex on the screen. It was at this moment that he knew what was going on: the phone belonged to another guy.

He opened the phone, too, and read the texts between the guy and his ex-girlfriend. This caused him to find out that his ex had been having a full-blown emotional and physical affair while they were still dating!

“They talked about me and planned how to hide it. She even sent him pictures of our vacation,” he revealed.

