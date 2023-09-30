Her Friend Is Getting Married And Expects Her To Remove A Mole On Her Face Before The Big Day, Since Her Friend Feels That Will Ruin Her Wedding Photos

This 24-year-old girl has a 23-year-old friend named Zoe, who is getting married soon. Zoe asked her to be a bridesmaid, and the wedding is happening early in 2024.

She is thrilled to be part of Zoe’s wedding, and she’s doing everything in her power to assist Zoe with the planning as well as the setup.

“Recently, Zoe asked me out for coffee, away from the other bridesmaids, as she said that she wanted to talk to me about something privately,” she explained.

“I agreed and asked her if something was wrong. She said it was nothing huge, and she just wanted to talk to me.”

A few days ago, she met up with Zoe, and that’s when Zoe said to her that she wanted her to get the mole on her face taken off before her wedding.

This mole sits on her right cheek, and it’s next to her nose. She wouldn’t characterize it as large, but it is something you can notice when you look at her face.

Zoe stated that she wanted all of her bridesmaids to look amazing in her wedding photos and that this mole would take away from that.

“She said that she would pay for the surgery out of pocket, as she could afford it, and all I would have to do is go in and get it removed,” she continued.

