Her Sister Is Pregnant With Her Seventh Child, And She Told Her She’s Not Moving In To Be Her Free Babysitter

This 19-year-old girl currently lives at home with her parents.

She is hoping to move out on her own in the near future, but she doesn’t make a lot of money at her current job, so it’s been difficult to save up the money she needs to afford a place.

Her sister, 32, is currently pregnant with her seventh child. She already has four sons and two daughters, and she is currently married to her husband, 34.

Two weeks ago, during a family dinner, her sister announced her seventh pregnancy, and while the rest of her family was thrilled with the news, she didn’t feel the same excitement.

In the past, her sister has asked her to help take care of her nieces and nephews each time her sister has given birth to another child.

One time, she missed an exam because she was taking care of her nieces and nephews.

As a tradition, her family regularly gets together at her parents’ house for dinner. Her sister usually doesn’t join them, but two weeks ago was the first time in a while that her sister showed up for dinner, and the family was pretty surprised to see her.

Before hearing the news of her sister’s latest pregnancy, she was glad to be able to spend time with her nieces and nephews, whom her sister brought with her to their parents’ house.

Unfortunately, she never got along with her sister’s husband and didn’t think he was a good guy.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.