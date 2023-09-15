How Not To Arrange Your Furniture: Common Mistakes That Leave Your House Looking Chaotic And Disjointed

Picture this: You’ve finally bought some lovely furniture pieces that caught your eye at the store—or maybe you just took the plunge and decided to buy that elegant sofa online.

The delivery truck arrives, you assemble the furniture (or perhaps you paid a bit extra for that professional assembly service), and voila!

Your living room looks…chaotic? Disjointed? Somehow, not like the perfectly curated space you envisioned?

If you’ve found yourself in the same situation, don’t fret because you’re not alone. Arranging furniture can be tricky business, but understanding some common pitfalls can make your room go from “meh” to “wow” in no time.

Ignoring The Room’s Natural Flow

We get it; you may want to make a statement with that grand, oversized couch or lofty coffee table. But does a big piece block a natural pathway, say, between the door and the kitchen?

Remember, your furniture should aid in the room’s natural flow, not hinder it. If navigating the room feels like an obstacle course, it might be time to reconsider your layout.

Wallflower Syndrome

Placing all your furniture against the walls can make a room feel really disconnected. By bringing some pieces closer together and creating conversation areas, your room will feel more inviting.

