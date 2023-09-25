If You Just Went Out On An Awful Date, Don’t Replay It In Your Head For Days Afterward, And Instead, Focus On Remaining Positive

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Abby Connolly.

Have you been going on dates recently? If you have, good for you! While it may be exhausting and uncomfortable at times, it’s the best way to get yourself out there and find a romantic partner that’s right for you.

Unfortunately, every once in a while, we go on a bad date. Whether it was due to your date or some embarrassing moments on your end, once you get home from a bad date, it can be hard to shake it off.

I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s replayed a bad date over in her head days afterward and can’t get over it for a while. However, it’s really important to try and stay positive. After all, one bad date isn’t going to define the rest of your time in the dating world!

So, here are some tips on how to stay positive after going on a failed date.

Don’t put too much pressure on yourself.

Sometimes, after going on a bad date, we spiral into a sort of existential crisis about how we need to find ‘the one,’ and that maybe after the bad date, we let them slip away.

But here’s the thing – when you put so much pressure on yourself to find the perfect person while dating and go into every single date thinking you’re about to meet your life partner, you’re bound to be disappointed the second anything goes wrong. Stop putting pressure on your dates, and remember that one bad date is not that big of a deal.

Take note of what went wrong.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.