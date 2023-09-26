Is Coca-Cola A Cure-All? She Revealed Some Medicinal Uses Of The Soft Drink, From Relieving Nausea To Easing Migraines

Coke may be known as an unhealthy beverage that rots your teeth, but beyond that, it actually has some medicinal uses. TikToker Carol Claflin (@carols_chronicals) is discussing how drinking Coca-Cola has helped alleviate her symptoms and pain from the chronic illness she’s been navigating for years.

“Let’s talk about why Coca-Cola might be helping you and why we can’t just label it an inherently toxic and poisonous beverage you should never drink,” she started the video.

Carol claims that the carbonated beverage has medicinal properties. For instance, if you’re experiencing nausea, Coke can bring that queasy feeling under control. It shares an ingredient, phosphoric acid, with an anti-nausea drug you can find over the counter called Emetrol.

If you ever suffer from gastrointestinal blockages, as Carol does, Coke may be able to resolve that. The corrosive elements in the sugary soda’s formula work like gastric acid, which plays a key role in digesting food.

The article from Everyday Health that Carol references in her video states that researchers in Athens have found that Coke was successful in treating stomach blockages. Additionally, the article noted that the use of Coca-Cola was safer and more affordable since it was less invasive than other procedures, which would have to be done at the hospital.

Many TikTok users took to the comments section to reveal how Coke has provided them with relief in times of sickness.

“Whenever I have a hangover or not feeling well, a Diet Coke from McDonalds always does the trick! Always thought it was just in my head, lol,” commented one user.

“Omg, I had awful HG when pregnant with my son, and no one believed me when I said Coca-Cola was the only thing that helped me,” wrote another.

“My grandmother swore by Coca-Cola my whole life for diarrhea. Whenever I’m going through it, I’ll drink a small bottle, and it helps,” chimed in someone else.

