She Planned To Publish A Book About The Toxic People In Her Life As A Form of Healing, But Now Her Ex Is Threatening To Sue For Defamation Even Though His Name Isn’t Mentioned

This woman has struggled with a lot of hardship in her life.

She grew up with a toxic mother and then wound up marrying a man who constantly belittled and undermined her.

Afterward, she finally got divorced and fell in love with a guy friend– who she initially thought was great.

But then, over time, she realized that he had been lying to her for practically their entire relationship, even after knowing about her tough past.

“Which ended up being even more toxic than the first two with constant lies, gaslighting, belittling, and finally threats, intimidation, and bullying requiring legal intervention,” she explained.

Now, throughout all of this turmoil, she turned to poetry. Writing little adages and stories was her creative outlet, and she used them as a way to try and come to terms with the challenges in her life.

Eventually, one of her good friends also suggested that she look into actually getting her poems published.

“As sort of a ‘here’s my hurt and pain, red flags to look for, positive messages about healing’ on toxic people,'” she added.

“I thought it was a good idea, and I have been busily compiling and sorting things.”

