She Went On Vacation Alone After Her Husband Failed To Purchase Airline Tickets For Both of Them Before They Became Too Expensive

Have you ever planned a group vacation, and someone dropped the ball during the planning process?

One woman recently went on a trip intended for her and her husband all by herself after he failed to purchase airline tickets for both of them before they were too expensive.

She’s 29 and lives with her 32-year-old husband. In March of this year, she and her husband decided it would be fun to take a week-long trip to New Orleans, Louisiana. She told him then that she would take on most of the planning and book their hotel and that his only job would be to reserve time off from work and book their flight tickets.

“I spent the last few months researching what to do,” she said.

“I booked the hotel room, made reservations at places we wanted to try, and made a list of all the sites I wanted to see. Every few weeks, I would check in with my husband to see if he had asked off and bought the tickets yet. He would say he was waiting for the plane ticket prices to go down.”

Three weeks ago, before they were supposed to leave, she checked in with her husband again. He told her he had gotten approved for the vacation time at work but still hadn’t gotten the plane tickets.

When her husband looked at the airfare online, it looked like it would cost them $1,500 a ticket. He told her he’d wait a little longer for the price to go down.

“Last week, I asked if he had bought them yet, and he said no,” she recalled.

“We looked again, and the prices were still high. He said he wasn’t willing to spend that much on them and asked how much money I would lose if I just canceled everything instead.”

