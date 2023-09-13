She Went To Stay With Her Mom And Told Her Husband He Needed To Get His Act Together Because He Quit His Job A Year Ago, And She’s Been Covering All Their Expenses Ever Since

This 30-year-old woman has been married for one year, but her husband, who is also 30, quit his job not long after they tied the knot. Apparently, he just did not like the work he was doing.

Yet, her husband did not really pull back his spending after losing their second source of income.

Instead, he actually purchased an expensive TV on an equated monthly installment (EMI) without even asking her first.

Not to mention, right before their wedding, he made her take out a personal loan to fund the purchase of other items he wanted.

“Since then, I have been paying rent and all the EMIs and have been loaning out some money for his personal expenses,” she revealed.

Now, her husband has landed two other positions since quitting his former job. But neither of them has worked out.

The first job was located in a different city, which prevented her husband from really saving any money.

Then, the second job was in their city– which was perfect– but her husband actually got fired about a week ago.

So, for a second time, she is stuck with all of their expenses, in addition to the purchase of a very expensive sofa that her husband bought for his parents on EMI without consulting her again.

