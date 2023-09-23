She’s Losing Feelings For Her Boyfriend, Even Though He Tried To Impress Her By Cleaning And Doing Her Laundry

For the last decade, this 24-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 26, have been in an on-again, off-again relationship.

They also have a 1-year-old son together.

Throughout the earlier years of their time dating, her boyfriend didn’t know what he wanted in the future, and at this point, they were both quite young, so it made sense that they didn’t have everything figured out.

“But over the years, I’ve found him talking to other girls, and I think it’s caused some resentment on my end,” she said.

Not long ago, her boyfriend told her that he wasn’t happy in the relationship anymore, and he broke up with her and moved out of the place they shared together.

Understandably, she was really upset that their relationship was over, but she discovered soon after her boyfriend left that she felt better on her own.

“After we broke up, but before he moved out, we had a little party with some of his friends, where I found out he was ‘flirting’ with a girl we’d both hung out with a month before, and I had also been flirting with someone I had met online,” she explained.

Since they were no longer dating, neither of them was upset to learn that the other person was flirting with someone else.

Several weeks later, she learned that her boyfriend had hooked up with the woman he’d been flirting with at the party, as well as two other women, within not even two months of their breakup.

