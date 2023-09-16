She’s Thinking of Leaving Her Husband Since He Wants His Mom, Who Has Dementia, To Move In With Them

This woman and her husband have been married for eight years, and they are both in their late 20s.

Her husband’s mother, 68, gave birth to him when she was a bit older.

Over the last two years, her husband’s mother has sadly been displaying symptoms of dementia. Not long ago, his mother received an official diagnosis.

Unfortunately, her mother-in-law doesn’t have a lot of money saved up, but she and her husband are financially stable.

“My husband wishes to have his mother move in with us, and I am against it. While harsh, I did not sign up to share a home with either of our parents,” she said.

“I have no desire to become a caregiver, and I want to have children someday. Raising a child while living with someone with dementia sounds terrible.”

While she deeply cares about her husband and has a lot of love for him, she can already predict the possible future outcomes of this situation.

She believes that if they decided to put her mother-in-law in a nursing home, her husband would spend most of his time with his mother, and he would neglect their marriage.

“I know this makes me sound petty and jealous, but I cannot keep up with his mother. His focus will be on her, and rightfully so,” she explained.

