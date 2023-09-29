Ever Wonder Why You Keep Falling For Toxic Partners? There May Actually Be A Biochemical Reason At Play

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Abby Connolly.

Have you ever wondered why you or your friends have a habit of falling for or staying with toxic people?

Once you’ve noticed that you’ve fallen into a habit of dating people who mistreat you just as much or more than they make you feel special, it can be pretty scary. But don’t worry; it’s not entirely your fault for going in circles with lousy people. We can actually become addicted to these relationships. It’s like a biochemical reaction that occurs.

When we date toxic people, there are a lot of highs and lows. One day, they’re telling you that you’re the only person for them, giving you tons of attention, and then the next, they’re dodging your text and acting cold.

Even though living through this sounds like a completely miserable experience, many of us can get addicted to it, and when someone pulls away, we only want them more. Because, after all, if someone treats you really well for a while and then starts rejecting you, you will want to chase them to get them back.

Our positive experiences with a toxic person fuel us with dopamine, the neurotransmitter that’s part of the reward system in our brains. The wonderful dates and intimacy we get with a toxic person make us release dopamine.

But the interesting thing about dopamine is that it flows more steadily when we have intermittent pleasure or reward versus something more consistent. So when the lows of a toxic person come out, and we’re being ignored or mistreated, our brains long for the good times with that person again.

It’s wild to think about, but over time, consistently being treated well by a nice guy won’t necessarily give us the same dopamine rush as a toxic guy who’s on and off with us.

So many other hormonal and chemical reactions happen in our bodies that make being with bad people somehow more desirable. It’s not all about mental or emotional strength; some people’s brains are just genuinely addicted to the bad guys.

