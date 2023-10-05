She’s Sharing Five Key Tips For Getting A Better Handle On Your Mental Health

If you’ve been working on prioritizing your mental health this year, you know that you can never have too many tips to make the process of taking care of yourself feel like second nature.

TikTok creator Jade (@wellnessbyjade) shares the five mental health tips that she wishes she had known earlier.

1. If It’s Not Going To Matter In 5 Years, Don’t Spend More Than 5 Minutes On It

People who suffer from mental health issues like anxiety and depression often have the tendency to hyperfocus on things that might seem small to others. It can be so easy to overthink things and spiral into what may feel like an existential crisis of sorts.

Jane shared in her video that we shouldn’t be worrying about things that are not important in the grand scheme of things. In reality, the fact that you gave the wrong answer in class last week or choosing not to go to a party with your friends this week is likely not going to matter in the long run.

Try not to stress yourself out by worrying about happenings or choices that you probably won’t remember in five years’ time.

2. Stop Comparing Yourself, You’re Perfect As You Are, With Your Imperfections

It can be so easy to compare ourselves to other people that we see online. Coming across a model’s Instagram account can lead to spiraling thoughts like, ‘Why don’t I look like that’ or ‘I wish I had her life.’ Whether it’s because of their style, their career, or their relationship, feeling jealous of these things is not a healthy mindset to have.

Jane encourages others to stop comparing themselves to others, no matter how challenging that may be. It’s important to remember that everyone has their own insecurities and imperfections, and embracing them ultimately leads to more confidence. You are uniquely you, and that should be celebrated and not compared to anyone else!

