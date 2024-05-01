A 1,500-Year-Old Ancient Burial Complex With A Bronze Cauldron And Six Women Was Accidentally Discovered In Germany

In Germany, an ancient burial complex belonging to an elite Germanic lord was discovered.

Strangely enough, there was a cauldron at the center of the tomb with the remains of six women buried around it. The archaeological site was accidentally unearthed during the construction of a chicken farm.

The discovery was made in the state of Saxony-Anhalt and dates back 1,500 years ago. Based on the design, the artifacts, and the burials at the complex, archaeologists believe that the tomb was dedicated to a lord of high status.

For instance, the remains of several animals, including dogs, cattle, and 11 horses, were found at the tomb. There were also valuable gold and silver objects. Additionally, 40 to 60 other graves surrounded the tomb.

However, the most intriguing feature of the site is the bronze cauldron placed in the center of the complex and the graves of six women encircling it.

The remains of the high-status figure have not yet been located, but experts think that his ashes may be in the cauldron.

It seemed that the central burial was constructed on a mounded tomb. Later on, the six individual graves were added around it. The researchers have not yet been able to confirm who the women at the site are, but they have some theories about their identities.

It’s possible that the women were concubines or followers of the lord. Once the researchers find out how the women died, they might gain clues as to whether the women were sacrificed against their will or voluntarily accepted death to accompany the deceased lord.

The burial site was created sometime between 480 A.D. and 530 A.D., around the same time that the Roman Empire fell. The empire’s downfall may have led Germanic tribes to raid territories that once belonged to the Romans.

