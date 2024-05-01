She’s Sharing The Worst Texts She Has Ever Received As A Nanny From Clients Who Simply Didn’t Respect Her Time, Rates, Or Boundaries

If you’ve been a nanny or babysitter for several families, you’re probably well aware of how some clients tend to step over boundaries.

Most nannies and babysitters work very hard and deserve to work decent hours and make a decent hourly wage. However, sometimes, parents take advantage of them and believe that they should adjust or change their schedule at the drop of a hat.

One young woman recently went viral on TikTok for sharing some of the worst texts she’s ever received from her nannying and babysitting clients.

“I spent all day finding the worst texts I’ve ever gotten,” wrote Sophia (@lifeofsophiag), a content creator who makes videos all about the realities of being a nanny and babysitter for a living.

Sophia makes great content that helps first-time or new nannies, and babysitters figure out how to be the best childcare professional a family can use and how to advocate for themselves and earn fair wages.

To prove to her viewers how trying to work full time as a nanny and babysitter has its challenges, Sophia shared some of the ‘worst’ texts she’s gotten from clients who didn’t respect her time or boundaries.

One text came from a parent who wanted her to stay with their children an extra hour and accept a form of payment that wasn’t her hourly wage.

“Hey, is it okay if we stay out another hour?” asked the parent.

“Also, what would you say to maybe making your DoorDash earlier the pay [you get] for the extra hour?”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.