Allow Dawna Pitts To Show You How To Be The Hostess You Always Dreamed Of Becoming With Her Gorgeous Guide To Entertaining

I don’t know about you, but I have always dreamed of turning into a talented hostess capable of effortlessly whipping up an incredible spread for any guest who walks through my front door.

It actually was one of my resolutions this year to put more effort into entertaining and learning how to do it well, but it’s certainly easier said than done.

If you have ever felt the same way, I have just the tool to help you on your journey to becoming the hostess you envisioned you could be, and it’s called “Entertaining Is My Love Language” by Dawna Pitts.

I recently got the opportunity to review Dawna’s gorgeous guide to entertaining, and she does not disappoint.

As Dawna so eloquently writes on the back of her book, “Treating others at your home is a special act and one of the most beautiful things you can do for others.”

“Often, it’s hard to know where to begin, but I’m here to help you! I am not a chef or a celebrity. I’m just passionate about sharing my simplified, easy recipes and best entertaining tips with you.”

“From casual to impressive, dining al fresco to wine-paired dinner, travel stores with quick bites and Asian-inspired delicious get-togethers. If I can do it, you can do it too!”

Dawna really is here to help you every step of the way, and her book is full of incredible and innovative recipes as well as vibrant photos to accompany her creativity.

