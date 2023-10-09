Fall Decor Ideas To Pumpkin Spice Up Your Bathroom This Month

The turn of the season gives you the perfect excuse to redecorate. A bathroom may not be the first area in your home that comes to mind when decorating for fall, but that’s no reason to let it miss out on all the fall fun!

The changing weather can result in some long, dreary days, so having some decor in your bathroom can really cheer you up when you need it most.

These fall decor ideas will work in any size bathroom. Whether you have a tiny bathroom or a spacious suite, you’ll be able to easily transform your space for the season without making any permanent changes.

Spice Up Your Bathtub

Fill your bathtub with bright foliage and deep-colored blooms from outdoors to create the ideal spa-like haven you can retreat to for a warm, relaxing soak at the end of the day.

Leaves with brown, red, and yellow tones coupled with fluffy chrysanthemums and sprigs of goldenrod will help get you in the spirit for the colder months. You won’t even miss summer!

Decorate With Plants

Greenery is always a welcome sight in a bathroom. But for autumn, you’ll want plants that follow a fall color scheme. Grab some branches from your yard and stick them in a vase to enhance a corner of your bathroom.

And if your bathroom has a window, wrap a gorgeous leafy garland around your curtain rod. It will make your bathroom much more vibrant.

