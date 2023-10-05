Get Boo-zy With These Beautiful Halloween Wine Glasses

It’s never too early to get ready for Halloween, and no home is complete without some spooky and chic wine glasses to match the decor. Get ready to get boo-zy in style with these finds from Etsy!

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

Crow Wine Glass

Crows are said to be the companions of witches, and they’re also highly intelligent. This stemless wine glass from Counter Couture Design features a black screen printed crow.

You can get it here on Etsy for $14

Hand Painted Spider Web 3D Wine Glass

This hand painted wine glass from Crafty Kelly’s Gifts is pretty stunning! It’s done with spiders in a 3D style and you can even have your name painted along with the design.

You can get it here on Etsy for $29

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.