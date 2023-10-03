He Decided To Donate His Deceased Daughter’s $120,000 College Fund To Charity Instead Of Helping His Estranged Son Pay For College

About five years ago, this 48-year-old man’s wife passed away. So, for a while, it was just him and his daughter.

But, last year, he tragically lost his daughter, too. She was only 21-years-old and passed away due to a rare medical condition.

It’s also important to note that she was in college at the time, which was being paid for by her college fund. He and his wife had started the fund when their daughter was younger, but since she was unable to complete her studies, there was about $120,000 left over after her passing.

Now, he does have one other child– a 24-year-old son. However, he and his son’s relationship has been strained for the past six years.

Apparently, his son became close with the wrong crowd, started doing drugs, and wound up committing several crimes.

“When my son turned 18, after multiple attempts to help him, I had to kick him out of the house,” he recalled.

“It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

More recently, though, his son has reached out again and claimed to have gotten his life together. His son is reportedly clean now, has gotten a job, and now wants to attend college.

But, there is a catch– his son would like to use the rest of his daughter’s college fund to pay for the tuition.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.