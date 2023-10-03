He Refused To Be Friends With A Girl He Met At College Because He Had A Crush On Her And She Rejected Him

This young man is currently a freshman in college, and he only arrived on campus a couple of weeks ago.

But, as soon as he arrived, he ran into the same girl a few different times. She immediately intrigued him, too.

First of all, she was very pretty. However, perhaps more interesting, the girls’ friends were all extremely extroverted and constantly out at parties; meanwhile, she was the opposite.

“She seemed aloof, shy, and didn’t talk much with anybody,” he recalled.

This piqued his interest, and he really wanted to get to know the girl better. That’s why he started striking up some conversations with her, and he made it known that he thought she was very attractive.

Then, as he got to know the girl more, he actually started to like her a lot.

“Beyond just her looks, because her personality is good, too,” he explained.

Whatever dreams he had about starting a relationship all came crashing down quickly, though. The girl ultimately told him that while he was fun to talk to and wanted to be his friend, she already had a boyfriend.

Now, he told her that was okay but that he simply was not interested in being friends then. And this only made the girl furious at him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.