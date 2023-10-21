Her Cousin Tried To One-Up Her By Planning Their Wedding On The Same Date As Hers, So She Lied About Being Pregnant And Her Cousin Followed Suit Again

In the past, this woman and her cousin were attached at the hip.

Each summer, she would go to visit her cousin, while her cousin would visit her each winter.

When they were 21, they stopped communicating because she and her cousin’s boyfriend didn’t like each other.

Three years later, she and her cousin reconciled.

Last November, her fiancé proposed. She was obviously thrilled and broke the news to her family.

“I also told my cousin and her boyfriend when they came over for Thanksgiving, and she seemed kind of upset,” she said.

At the time, she was so distracted by her excitement at just getting engaged, so she didn’t focus too much on her cousin’s strange reaction to the news. Her cousin didn’t say anything to her when she left after Thanksgiving dinner.

Three weeks went by, and she found out from her mother (who heard it directly from her cousin) that her cousin was now engaged.

She didn’t have a problem with her cousin also being engaged, but she started to grow concerned when it seemed like her cousin was trying to plan the wedding in a hurry.

