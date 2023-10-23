Her Friend Expected Her To Spend $3,000 Being A Bridesmaid In Her Wedding, So She Removed Herself From The Bridal Party And Told Her Friend It Wasn’t Worth Going Into Debt Over

This woman is explaining how she feels like her 9+ year friendship with a bride has ended because of her decision to remove herself from the bridal party.

She was so excited when her friend initially asked her to be at her wedding, and happily accepted. Even though she was in the middle of planning her own wedding that is set to take place just a few months after her friend’s, she was more than willing to set some time and money aside to celebrate her friend. However, she had no idea what would soon become expected of her!

“I expected to pay a certain amount, but I didn’t expect her to expect me to go into debt for her or sacrifice all my life for her wedding,” she said.

The bride expected each bridesmaid to spend $2k on the destination bachelorette trip, $630 on the bridesmaid dresses that were already chosen, and an additional $350 for their wedding hair and makeup to get done. All of this together means $3k out of each bridesmaid’s pocket.

Not only did the bride expect her and the other bridesmaids to contribute financially, but she also expected them to set aside extensive amounts of time in preparation for her wedding.

“[She] demanded we take a week off from our jobs for the bachelorette party and a week off before the wedding to be on guard 24/7 without anything else keeping us busy. She doesn’t take no for an answer,” she explained.

She tried to explain to the bride that she would not be able to take that much time off of work because if she did, it would mean she wouldn’t be able to go on vacation with her fiancé.

She received a guilt trip from the bride, who told her that she didn’t have her priorities right and should be focused on her best friend’s wedding over anything else.

After this interaction, she decided to remove herself from her friend’s bridal party. She has been trying to stay financially smart during her own wedding planning, and she just could not afford to spend so much on her friend’s wedding.

