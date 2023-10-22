He’s Sick Of His Wife Taking Her Anger Out On Both Him And Their Kids, So He Wants To Give Her An Ultimatum That She Goes To Counseling Or He Files For Divorce

This 33-year-old guy and his wife, who are 30, lead a happy marriage about 98% of the time, according to him.

They have two young children– a 3-year-old son and a 9-month-old daughter– and they typically get along very well.

However, whenever his wife becomes stressed out, she apparently “changes” into an entirely different person.

For instance, she will start seriously screaming at him whenever something doesn’t go her way or she gets stressed out. It gets so bad that he often just feels like a verbal punching bag.

His wife’s anger gets taken out on their kids sometimes, too, since she will even scream at them. While he thinks that a raised voice is sometimes expected when raising a 3-year-old, though, he thinks it’s just excessive to scream at their 9-month-old daughter.

So, when he is the target of his wife’s anger, he usually just responds passively in an effort not to escalate the situation. Then, when his kids are targeted, he gets more defensive.

But, just the other day, his wife began freaking out on him again, and he asked her to just go for a drive in order to cool down. At that point, she wound up flipping over a trash can and throwing both his laptop and work bag.

“Sometimes, these [arguments] start over simple things like I didn’t do the laundry,” he explained.

“Typically, my wife also throws in comments that I don’t do anything in the house, I don’t pay attention to the kids, and that I’m not present.”

