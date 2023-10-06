New Research Finds That Strong Behavioral Symptoms Of Dementia May Push Older Couples To Get Divorced, But As Dementia Advances, The Likelihood Of Separation Significantly Decreases

Older people experiencing intense behavioral symptoms of dementia, such as aggression, agitation, and lack of self-restraint, have a higher chance of getting divorced than individuals with milder symptoms, according to a new study.

But there is a twist: as dementia gets more serious, couples are less likely to part ways.

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from the Yale School of Public Health, found that while specific behavioral shifts can challenge older couples, deeper cognitive dips or severe dementia tend to keep them together.

Lately, there has been a rise in divorces among older couples. And dementia– which impacts cognitive function and memory– can lead to new challenges in marriage. For instance, financial stress, more caregiving responsibilities, and a feeling of emotional distance.

So, the research team pulled data from 37 different National Institute on Aging and National Institutes of Health Alzheimer’s Disease Research Centers (ADRCs) across the country. They specifically analyzed 263 couples, married or seriously committed, who either became separated or divorced while at an ADRC.

Additionally, 1,238 couples of similar ages who remained together also participated in the study to serve as a comparison group.

The researchers found that as dementia progressed– based on a clinical dementia rating scale– couples were less inclined to split up via separation or divorce. However, if the behavioral symptoms became more intense– according to the Neuro-Psychiatric Inventory (NPI) scores– the likelihood of a couple breaking up increased.

In essence, the worse the behavioral issues, the higher the chance of a marital split. But, couples with partners in the severe stages of dementia seemed to stick together the most.

The researchers suggest that helping older people manage their behavioral symptoms could also be a large help to their loved ones. And given this info, the team is advocating for more support for relationships, especially when one partner is just starting to show signs of dementia.

